Curfew relaxation in respect of Imphal East District from 5 AM to 9 PM for September 21, 2023 in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items is hereby cancelled with immediate effect, as there is a likelihood of gathering of public for reasons mentioned other than the purpose of relaxation of curfew.

The statement further said that all persons belonging to essential services such as the Health, PHED, Munical Officials/Staff, Power (MSPDCL/MSPCL), Media personnel, schools/colleges and functioning of Courts, should be exempted from further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the said period.

Earlier on September 21, in different valley areas, many women protestors attempted to storm their nearby police stations on September 21 demanding to release of five arrested village defence volunteers by Manipur Police.



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At around 1:30 PM, thousands of protestors gathered near Singjamei Police Station under Imphal West district.

Putting their hands up, a mob from four directions marched towards Singjamei Police Station with the slogan “Arrest us if you are going to arrest all those village defence volunteers".

However, Manipur Police and Rapid Action Force stopped them from entering the station from a distance of around 500 metres and resorted to teargas.