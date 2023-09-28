The District Magistrate of Imphal East District, under the authority of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, has announced a temporary relaxation of curfew hours to facilitate the general public's access to essential items, including medicines and food items.

The curfew, which has been in effect since September 3, 2023, has limited the movement of individuals outside their residences. However, recognizing the need to provide relief to residents and allow them to procure essential supplies, the District Magistrate has issued a new order.

Effective from 5 AM to 11 AM on September 29, 2023, residents of Imphal East District will be permitted to move freely during these hours to purchase essential items. This relaxation is aimed at easing the daily lives of citizens while maintaining law and order in the district.

It is essential to note that this relaxation does not apply to any form of gatherings, large-scale movements of people, sit-in protests, rallies, or any other unlawful activities. The authorities will continue to enforce restrictions on such activities to maintain public safety and security.

Additionally, individuals employed in essential services, including Health, PHED (Public Health Engineering Department), Municipal Officials and Staff, Power (MSPDCL/MSPCL), petrol pumps, CAF&PD (Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution), Media personnel, and those involved in the functioning of Courts, will be exempted from further curfew restrictions. Furthermore, individuals traveling to and from the airport for flight purposes will also be exempted from the curfew during these hours.