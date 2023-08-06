In a bid to ease the burden on the general public during the ongoing restrictions, the District Magistrate of Imphal West on AUgust 6 has announced the relaxation of curfew on August 7. The curfew will be lifted from 5 am to 12 pm in all areas of the district, allowing residents to purchase essential items, including medicines and food items.

Since July 3, 2023, the office of the District Magistrate had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, restricting the movement of any person outside their respective residences until further notice.

However, the authorities have now decided to provide a brief respite to the residents of Imphal West District by allowing them to step out during the specified hours to procure essential goods and medications.

The relaxation of curfew will not apply to individuals belonging to essential services, such as health workers, electricity providers, employees of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), staff at petrol pumps, school and college personnel, municipality workers, press and electronic media employees, and those involved in the functioning of courts. Additionally, the curfew exemption will also be granted to flight passengers commuting to and from the airport.