Disturbing photos that depict before and after gruesome killing of two students who have been gone missing since July 6 surfaced on social media.

Shockwave has spread amongst public after the harrowing images got viral in social media. To prevent from any kind of protest, agitation or uproar, state government issued a press release late night in connection with the brutal killings of the two students.

The release stated that it has come to the notice of the State Government that the photos of two students, Phijam Hemjit (20 years) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17 years), who have been missing since July, 2023 have surfaced on social media.

It may be noted that this case has already been handed over to the CBI as per the wishes of the people of the state. State police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators.

"In response to this distressing situation, the government assured the public that swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi. The government is committed to ensuring justice prevails and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime. The Government encourages the public to exercise restraint and to let the authorities handle the investigation", it appealed.

It may be mentioned that the said two students went missing since July 6. After the incident, a case was registered by the family members and people from various sections of society staged sit-in protest with the demand to release them safely.

Family members of both victims also made an appeal to handover the students through media.

As a part of initial investigation, it has to come to notice that last mobile location of deceased boy Hemamjit was found at Lamdan under Churachandpur district which is a Kuki dominated area.

Also read : Manipur: SC directs state bar associations to not prevent any lawyers from appearing before court