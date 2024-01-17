In escalation of violence in Moreh town, Manipur, the death toll in the recent firing incident has risen to two. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 17, 2024, around 4 am, when armed miscreants ambushed security forces near Ema Kondong Lairembi Devi Mandir. Reports indicate that the attackers utilized rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) and numerous live rounds, descending from the hilltop of Chikim Village.

The assailants targeted personnel of the 6th Manipur Rifles, who were caught off guard while sleeping near the temple. Wangkhem Somorjit Meetei, son of the late W. Chaoton Singh of Malom Tulihal Mayai Leikai, became the victim in the line of duty.

Manipur police, confirming the incident on their official X handle at 2:24 PM the same day, stated, "Today (17.01.2024) at early morning, armed militants orchestrated a violent attack on the State forces, employing firearms and explosives in Moreh, Tengnoupal district. In the incident, one personnel of 6th Manipur Rifles, namely Wangkhem Somorjit Meetei, was martyred in the line of duty, while three police personnel sustained injuries. Security forces are presently engaging the inimical elements."