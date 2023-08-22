A delegation representing the Meitei community from Assam called on chief minister Biren Singh at his office on August 22.

The delegation expressed their desire to play an active role in contributing to the progress and growth of both states and also expressed their concern about the current situation in Manipur.

Earlier today, August 22, the chief minister chaired a meeting with the Commissioners and concerned officials of the Government of Manipur at his secretariat.



Also Read: Manipur cabinet sets August 29 for assembly session

The cabinet also discussed a comprehensive overview of the economy of Manipur, highlighting key growth opportunities, challenges and proposed strategies.

The Manipur cabinet took a decision to convene the much-awaited Manipur Legislative Assembly monsoon session on August 29, to avoid a constitutional crisis.

The Manipur Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N.Biren Singh on Monday decided to convene the 4the Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly (Monsoon Session) on August 29, 2023, a tweet by the Manipur Chief Minister’s Office said today.