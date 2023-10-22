A Delhi court has granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) transit custody of Moirangthem Anand Singh (45), a man previously arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a Manipur violence case.

Singh is accused of involvement in the large-scale looting of arms and ammunition from a police establishment in Manipur that occurred in May. The decision was made by Special Judge Sachin Gupta following an application by the CBI, which argued that Singh needed to be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati, Assam.

Moirangthem Anand Singh, who had been incarcerated in Tihar Central Jail after his NIA arrest, will now be transferred to Assam for further legal proceedings. Advocate Rahul Kumar, representing the accused, confirmed the court's decision.

The CBI's case revolves around the events of May 4 when approximately 5,000 individuals, armed and wielding weapons, forcibly entered the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) campus. These intruders overpowered the sentries stationed at the facility and looted a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition. The stolen weaponry was reportedly found in Singh's possession, along with others, during their arrests in a separate case linked to the Manipur violence.

Advocate Kumar, along with co-counsel Ashish Kashyap, objected to the CBI's application during the proceedings staing the need for due process and fair legal proceedings in Singh's case.