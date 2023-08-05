In the midst of the protracted ethnic clashes that have engulfed Manipur for the past three months, Rajkumar Imo Singh, a BJP MLA and the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has made a plea for disarmament and a constructive parliamentary debate. Singh stressed the urgency of addressing the prevailing situation in the northeastern state and called for unity among political parties to ensure peace and stability.

"For me personally, if you ask me, we need to disarm. Disarmament is key right now," asserted MLA Imo Singh. He emphasized the importance of disarming insurgent groups, foreign militias, and those who have looted weapons from the Police machinery. According to him, this is a top priority that the Government must undertake to bring about lasting peace in the region.

On August 2, the ongoing disruptions in Parliament by the Opposition bloc prompted Imo Singh to urge political parties to let Parliament function and focus on the real issues at hand. He urged all parliamentarians, irrespective of their political affiliations, to engage in discussions that concern Manipur's current situation.

"A sincere request to all the parliamentarians across all political lines, we need to hear and discuss the issues that are prevailing in the state," said Imo Singh in his video message. "Parliament is allowed to function, and I am not saying this because I belong to a particular political party but because I happen to be a Manipuri. We deserve to know what is happening, what will be discussed, and how peace will be restored in our state."

Expressing hope in the Prime Minister's forthcoming address on the matter, Singh called for proactive measures by the central government to address the crisis. He stressed the significance of the Home Minister presenting the views of the Central government in Parliament.

"We want the Home Minister to come forward and let Parliament function. Let the Union Home Minister speak, and let the Prime Minister speak on the day he has to. If allowed to function, I am sure he will speak on the issue. Lot many issues need to be discussed, not getting away from the main issues that are prevailing," added Singh.