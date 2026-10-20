The Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee (DMCC) has condemned the killing of three Meetei civilians in Manipur's Imphal East district and demanded the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework with Kuki militant groups. The organisation also sought accountability for the killings and called for the resignation of the state's Chief Minister and Home Minister if they are unable to contain the violence.

In a statement, the DMCC alleged that the three civilians were killed in the Nongshum area on October 19 while collecting firewood near the foothills. It claimed that the villagers had informed security forces before leaving and were unarmed when firing began at around 9 am.

According to the organisation, the firing continued for approximately 40 minutes, while a nearby Assam Rifles post did not intervene. The DMCC further alleged that security personnel took around two hours to reach the site, despite the location being approximately 20 minutes away.

The allegations could not be independently verified.

The organisation accused the security establishment of failing to protect civilians and questioned the delay in responding to the incident. It also alleged that the state government's decision to withdraw the camp of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei) from Nongshum on June 20, 2026, had increased villagers' vulnerability, despite their requests for the camp to remain.

The DMCC claimed that camps of Kuki militant groups continued to operate in the area and held the Union government responsible for what it described as continued support for armed groups under the SoO framework.

The organisation has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of the framework, arguing that it undermines civilian security and the constitutional role of the security forces. It alleged that the arrangement allows armed groups to operate without adequate accountability.

The DMCC also criticised the Manipur government over its handling of the ongoing violence, accusing it of failing to protect villagers, ensure impartial administration and restore normalcy in affected areas.

Referring to reports of protesters carrying the bodies of the deceased to the gate of the Chief Minister's residence, the organisation alleged that people had been left with limited avenues to seek government intervention. It also accused security personnel of using tear gas against grieving villagers.

Demanding political accountability, the DMCC said Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the state's Home Minister should resign if they were unable to control the violence and ensure civilian safety.

The organisation called on the Union and state governments to take immediate steps to restore peace and uphold the rule of law.

Its key demands include the abrogation of the SoO framework, the dismantling of armed structures operating under it, the identification and prosecution of those responsible for the Nongshum killings, and accountability for attacks against civilians.

The DMCC also called for an end to the use of armed groups as substitutes for constitutional security forces, stressing that protecting civilian lives must remain the government's primary responsibility.