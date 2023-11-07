The peripheral areas of Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts were volatile on Tuesday, with five members of the Kuki-Zomi community being abducted from the area.

As per police, on November 7, at Kangchup Chingkhong, a Bolero carrying five individuals belonging to the Kuki community (2 women and 3 men) en route from Churachandpur to Leimakhong was confronted by an enraged mob. The mob forcibly took away four of them, while one escaped.

One person from the group was later rescued by security forces and further airlifted by chopper to Dimapur for further medical treatment.

The whereabouts of the other 04 (four) individuals, including the one who escaped, remain unknown. Security forces are actively working to locate the missing individuals and rescue them.



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Amidst the confrontation between the mob and the Security Forces, armed miscreants exchanged fire in the areas of K. Songlung hill range, Koutruk and Tairenpokpi.

In this incident, 02 (two) police personnel and 07(seven) civilians sustained injuries and were evacuated to the hospital. Security forces could eventually bring the situation under control.

Further, security forces carried out search operations in the area and destroyed 01(one) bunker.

During the last 24 hours, the situation in the State was tense but under control with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protestors.

Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Thoubal and Imphal West districts.

In connection with the missing case of 02(two) boys on 05.11.2023, Manipur Police and security forces arrested two cadres of KRA(U) who are highly suspected to be involved in committing the crime. The arrested persons have been remanded into police custody for further interrogation. Combing operations are being carried out to apprehend the other culprits.

A total of 133 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 2067 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.