The Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey on July 10 visited relief camps in Kangpokpi district and interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Governor alleviated the Internally Displaced Persons that everything will be alright very soon.

She was accompanied by Kangpokpi District Administration officials including Deputy Commissioner and his subordinate officers, and leaders of the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills and various other civil society organizations of the district.

Visibly moved Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey said, "As a guardian, I came here to see and take stock of your situation and grievances and I feel your pain and suffering."



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"I have already met with the other community leaders and Internally Displaced Persons in the valley and also in Churachandpur. I have also met with your MLAs and Ministers who have placed various grievances and hardships along with your demand which I have already conveyed to the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister and even to the President of India at Delhi", she added.

She continued that I have appealed to all the community's leaders to maintain peace as the violence will not bring any solution while adding that your grievances and demand can be addressed through only negotiation.

"I have already apprised the Prime Minister to talk with the leaders of both the community and put heads together to solve the problems and bring back normalcy and peace at the earliest", she asserted.

The Governor also provided some relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons at Motbung Model Village's Shalom Academy and Motbung Govt. High School relief camps.

She also ensured the education of internally displaced students and the jobs/service of internally displaced employees.

The Governor also distributed sweets and chocolate to the Internally Displaced Children at the two relief camps.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills submitted a memorandum to the Governor during her visit to the relief camps at Motbung Model village.

Among many others, the CoTU demands in the memorandum include deploying an adequate number of Central forces and Army in the periphery areas of Kangpokpi District, Churachandpur District, Chandel District and Tengnoupal District; to protect the Tribal rights and Land as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

To depute all categories of Central Service employees and State service employees who are working/posting in Imphal areas and be given posting outside Imphal areas or make special arrangements for them to continue their services as the Kuki-Zo employees are no longer safe to work in Manipur valley areas (Imphal).

To provide all the Kuki-Zo areas with a one-time exemption from all criteria to enable them to affiliate/switch over to CBSE or other contemporary boards of the country.

Arrangements be made for colleges and universities including medical and engineering students to complete their courses/studies outside Imphal, Manipur or in other Northeast states.

To review the constitution of a team of Non-Kuki-Zo Ministers and MLAs for overseeing supervision and management of relief camps in the Tribal areas and entrust the local Kuki-Zo MLAs in respect of Kangpokpi District, Churachandpur District, Chandel District and Tengnoupal District for overseeing supervision and management of relief camp set up for housing persons affected by the present law and order situation.

Recommend to the Union Government for immediate solution demanding separate administration for the Kuki-Zo Tribal in Manipur.