Agricultural activities in some vulnerable areas of violence hit state Manipur had started under limited security protection extended by both state and central forces.

However, farmers couldn’t perform their work in a free state of mind due to armed attacks that continue sporadically in foothill areas.

As a collateral impact of present social unrest that has been occurring in the past more than two months, farming activities in the state remain standstill in many parts of the state despite crossing the right time of planting. Yet many farmers tend to carry out their despite fear of being shot by militants.



But ongoing tension suppresses their courage and interest resulting in shattered hope and become complete dismay.

Agriculture is a primary source of income for Manipur, and the economy of the state would be hit hard if the sector is neglected. On top of this, the state would pose a serious threat of facing a food crisis.



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Perhaps, keeping concerned about these consequences, the state government has lately taken up security arrangements for farmers thereby reducing security personnel of VIPs, MLAs and ministers. The deducted security personnel are to be utilized in safeguarding farmers while performing farming activities.

According to an announcement made by the Inspector General of Police during a press conference held recently about the deployment of over 2000 Manipur police from the Manipur Rifles and the Indian Reserve Battalion, farming activities have started in many vulnerable areas. Security protection is being served by both central and state forces.

One of the farmers from Phubala under the Bishnupur district, Laishram Somorendro said that they continue their farming activities with so much fear. The agricultural land which he cultivated is one of the vulnerable areas close to the foothill. The number of security personnel deployed is also little. But leaving aside all the fear, he persistently continues agricultural work.



“Number of security personnel deployed is too minimal. Above this, they are deployed in the foothills. If they are being placed at uphill areas near the proximity of place where armed miscreants stay, farmers will be safer and can cultivate all the farmland which is hard to enter because of fear and apprehension of being attacked,” he suggested.

Another farmer from Bishnupur narrated that earlier before security personnel was not deployed, they themselves used to guard their farmland throughout the day and night and perform farming activities. They felt fortunate with the deployment of security personnel as their fear of armed miscreants has been subsided. However, they are still unable to venture out of some land due to threats from attackers.

“The agricultural land which is near the low canal is being cultivated as this place is a little farther from the place where armed miscreants had carried out the attack. But the land which is near the high canal area is unsafe to visit. So, this vast arable land remains uncultivated this year. Therefore, crop production from my place will be very low this year,” he lamented.

Another farmer from Sunusiphai under the same district said that earlier farmers venture out to agricultural land till the area lies near to high canal which is very risky to visit. But unfortunately, one farmer who belonged to his neighbouring village, Phubala was attacked by armed miscreants and sustained bullet injury. Since then, they stop cultivating those vast land. The authority concerned should take up possible efforts so that farming can be done even in these vulnerable and high-risk areas.

One of the farmers from Kadangband under Imphal West district, Elangbam Lokendro said that central forces are already deployed near the agricultural land of Kadandgband. But they didn’t carry out their farming activities because of armed attacks carried out sporadically.

Director of the Department of Agriculture, N Gojendro stated that due to the ongoing unrest, many farmers are unable to tend to their fields.



Till June, approximately 5,127 hectares of agricultural land remain uncultivated, resulting in a loss of 15,437.23 metric tonnes of food production.

“If the farmers are unable to cultivate paddy during this monsoon season, the losses will escalate by the end of July. However, the department has made preparations with fertilizers and seeds that require a shorter harvest period and less water,” explained Gojendro.

Manipur has approximately 200,000 to 300,000 farmers cultivating paddy on 195,000 hectares of agricultural land. The Thoubal district boasts the highest yield per hectare in the state.

It may be mentioned that IG IK Muivah made an appeal that they have come across incidents where farmers faced safety issues as they did not take security cover while doing farming activities. As such people, farmers should not venture out for farming without security cover. They should inform the local police station seeking security cover for their safety.

He also informed that a total of 822 security forces have been deployed in Imphal West district followed by 300 in Churachandpur, 298 in Imphal East, 236 in Bishnupur, 204 in Kakching, 200 in Kangpokpi and 147 in Thoubal districts.