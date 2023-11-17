The Manipur police have filed an FIR against the Indigenous Tribal Leader's Forum (ITLF) general secretary at the Churachandpur police station.

As per the FIR, Muan Tombing, general secretary of the ITLF has been accused of conspiring for waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India.

Further punishment for sedition, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if toiting be committed-if not committed.

The FIR has been filed by N Thangzamuan, Inspector, Office-in-Charge, Churachandpur Police Station under Section 121-A/124-A/153/120-B of IPC.



Also Read: Manipur government denounces ITLF's 'self-rule' proclamation as unlawful and baseless

Meanwhile, the case will be investigated by SI B Zairemthang of Churachandpur police station.

On the otherhand, in response to the recent declaration by the Indigenous Tribal Forum (ITLF) of "self-rule" in certain districts of Manipur, the state government has asserted that such a statement holds no legal or constitutional standing. Education Minister Basanta Kumar Thounaojam, also serving as the Law Minister, has announced that decisive legal action is being initiated against ITLF and individuals associated with the controversial declaration.

Minister Basanta Kumar Thounaojam, addressing a press conference held on November 16, expressed strong condemnation for the ITLF's assertion of "self-rule." He emphasized that the statement lacked any legal or constitutional basis and deemed it an irresponsible move that seemed motivated to disrupt the state's law and order.

"This irresponsible statement appears to be motivated and aimed at vitiating and disturbing the law and order situation in the state," said Minister Basanta Kumar.

A meeting of ruling legislators convened today reinforced the government's stance, with a unanimous denouncement of ITLF's declaration. Minister Basanta Kumar further disclosed that appropriate legal measures are being set in motion against ITLF and the individuals involved in the controversial statement.