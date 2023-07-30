The ongoing communal conflict in Manipur, which has been unfolding since May 3, is leaving no section of society untouched, and the sports community is no exception. Renowned as a powerhouse of sports in India, Manipur has nurtured exceptional talents, but the present turmoil is taking its toll on the state's players.

Indian professional footballer Konsam Chinglensana, a key player for the Indian Super League club Hyderabad and the Indian national team, recently made a heart-wrenching decision. In the wake of the prevailing instability, Chinglensana chose not to participate in two international tournaments: the Inter-Continental Cup and the South Asian Football Federation Championship, held in June and July, respectively.

Hailing from Khumujama Leikai in Churachandpur district, Chinglensana's family became one of the many victims affected by the communal tension. Armed miscreants vandalized his house and football turf located in Khumujama Leikai. The footballer opted to prioritize his family's safety over the tournaments and decided to be with them during this challenging time.

For a footballer, missing two international tournaments can be a major setback, as football is a sport that demands energy, stamina, and power. However, Chinglensana remains resolute in his dreams of shaping youth and contributing to the development of football in the region.

Recalling the terrifying day when he received the news of the burning of houses and gun attacks, Chinglensana shared, "I thought it would be my last phone call with my family, but fortunately, they were evacuated safely." Distressed by the communal tension, his football turf, equipped with gym facilities to groom young talents, was also burnt down.

As a player representing the national team, Chinglensana was selected to participate in the Inter-Continental Cup 2023 and South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023. However, due to the current crisis, he chose to put his football career on hold to support his family during these challenging times.

In a heartfelt appeal, the 27-year-old footballer urged both the state and central governments to address the situation in Manipur. He called for necessary security measures to be taken to ensure the safe return of displaced victims to their respective homes.