The distressing video of two women being paraded by a mob in Manipur has elicited strong reactions from prominent figures, with Former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi expressing deep sadness over the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 20, broke his silence on the shocking violence, vowing to ensure justice for the victims and sternly punishing the perpetrators responsible for the heinous act.

Ranjan Gogoi, in response to the viral video from Manipur, stated, "There is nothing to comment. It is very sad...Of course, it is very unfortunate."

In a powerful and strongly worded statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the chief ministers of all states to prioritize the security preparedness and safety of women and children. Expressing profound pain over the heinous attack, PM Modi asserted, "The guilty won't be spared."

"This is a dark and abominable act that has no place in our society. The perpetrators behind this gruesome act will not be spared," PM Modi stated firmly during the Monsoon session.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that justice would be served without any compromises, as the law would take its course with full force. "No guilty will be spared. The incident that happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," PM Modi proclaimed, assuring the nation that the government is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed deep anguish and condemnation over the disturbing incident. As a shocking video circulated on social media, Chief Minister Singh took to Twitter, extending his heartfelt sympathies to the victims and pledging stringent action against the perpetrators.