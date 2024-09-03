In a worrying development from Manipur, new instances of violence have emerged, with fresh reports of gunfire from the outskirts of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts on September 3.

The latest escalation occurred in the vicinity of Phou-gak-chao Ikhai, near Kangvai, where more than 20 live rounds were reportedly fired from hill side.

Suspected Kuki militants also fired several rounds towards Thinungei Maning and Ningthoukhong Maning under Bishnupur district, although no reports of casualties have been reported till filing of this news report.

Local authorities are on high alert as tensions remain palpable, with the potential for further disturbances in these conflict-prone areas.

it is a developing story. More details awaited.

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