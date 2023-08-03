A fresh incident of violence erupted in Manipur’s Imphal West district in the wee hours of August 3 after heavy firing was reported on both sides, according to sources.

Sources further stated that a gun firing ensued at Senjam Chirang under Imphal West district today morning at around 5 am with firing still underway

Two people have reportedly sustained injuries during the gun fight which includes one village defence protection force personnel and other being a Manipur Police personnel, according to a reliable source.

Meanwhile, the situation in Manipur continues to remain tense as intermittent firing, incidents of arson have been reported from the periphery areas of the violence-hit state.

Also read: Manipur violence: Fresh firing reported in state’s Churachandpur district, 2 injured