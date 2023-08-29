In a fresh violence that erupted in Manipur one person was killed and incident of heavy firing was reported from Khoirentak area. According to reports, the incident unfolded at around 10:00 AM on August 29 in which miscreants attacked Kuki-Zo villages around Khoirentak area.

Sources said that the village volunteers retaliated in response to the attack with heavy firing. One village volunteer was killed in the incident. The deceased person have been identified as Jangminlun Gangte s/o Mangkholien Gangte aged 30 Yrs.

Earlier on August 28, One active cadre each of the proscribed insurgent group's political wing Revolutionary People's Front RPF/PLA, National Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and 2 Over-Ground Workers (OGW) of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were arrested during different search operations, Manipur police said on August 29.

The police stated that search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts.

The statement added that 6 arms, 5 ammunition, and 2 explosives were recovered during search operations from Imphal-East and Bishnur districts.