The Manipur government on August 28 ordered the lifting of the ban on mobile internet in the second phase whitelisting of mobile numbers for internet with immediate effect while relaxation for the rest, including civilians and media remain uncertain.

The government order stated that the second phase of whitelisting was in pursuance of High Court order dated August 10, 2023 as passed in PIL No 28 of 2023, PIL No 29 of 2023 with connected MC(PIL) No 12 of 2023, PIL No 30 of 2023 and one Writ Petition No 441 of 2023.



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According to the order by T. Ranjit Singh, Commissioner (Home), the mobile numbers whitelisted for data are Governor of Manipur, Secretary to Governor and officers/officials recommended by Governor's Secretariat; Chief Minister, Manipur, Secretary to Chief Minister, Legal Advisor to Chief Manipur and officers/officials recommended by Chief Minister's Secretariat Minister; Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly, Secretary, Manipur Legislative Assembly and officers/ officials recommended by Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat; Chief Justice, Judges and officers/officials recommended by the High Court of Manipur and all Cabinet Ministers, Manipur.