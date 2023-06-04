In response to the large-scale violence that erupted in the state of Manipur on May 3, 2023, resulting in loss of lives, injuries, and extensive property damage, the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the incidents. The Government of Manipur had earlier recommended the establishment of a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to examine the causes and factors behind the crisis.

The Commission of Inquiry, comprising distinguished members, aims to thoroughly examine the incidents of violence in Manipur and shed light on their underlying causes. The commission consists of Honourable Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Himanshu Shekhar Das (IAS Retd.), and Aloka Prabhakar (IPS Retd.), bringing together a wealth of experience and expertise.

The Terms of Reference for the Commission encompass several crucial matters. Firstly, the commission will investigate the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities on May 3, 2023, and subsequent events. It will meticulously study the sequence of events leading up to the violence and examine any potential lapses or dereliction of duty by responsible authorities or individuals. Additionally, the commission will assess the adequacy of administrative measures taken to prevent and address the violence and riots.

The scope of the inquiry extends beyond the specified matters. The Commission will also consider complaints or allegations made by individuals or associations, accompanied by relevant affidavits, as well as instances related to the Terms of Reference brought to its attention by the Government of Manipur.

The Commission is expected to submit its report to the Central Government within six months from the date of its first sitting. However, it may provide interim reports on any pertinent matters before the stipulated deadline.

Imphal has been designated as the headquarters for the Commission, acknowledging the significance of the location to the investigation. Considering the nature of the inquiry and the circumstances surrounding the case, the Central Government has directed the application of various provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to ensure the smooth functioning of the Commission.