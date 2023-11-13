In a bid to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of misinformation and hate speech, the government of Manipur has extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services, as well as internet and data services through VPN, in selected districts of the state.

The ban has been extended for another five days till 7.45 pm on November 18, 2023, as a precautionary measure to ensure smooth passage of the state administration.

This comes after reports of an exchange of firing between two communities at fringe areas of Manipur’s Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, etc, the Manipur Home Commissioner T Ranjing said in an order issued on Monday.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Internet ban extended till November 8

In the order, the state home commissioner states that however, the state government had already opened a few mobile towers in a few district headquarters which have not been affected by the violence on a trial basis and as per the direction of the high court of Manipur’s order.

The restriction on the internet started on May 3, 2023, except for two days on September 23 and 24.