In the wake of ongoing law and order concerns stemming from the Tribal Solidarity March organized by the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM), the Manipur State Government has taken a proactive stance to address potential sources of tension. Notably, the government has issued a set of strict directives aimed at preventing the renaming of districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions, and addresses without prior approval.

The government's decision to issue these directives comes in response to reports from reliable sources indicating that various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), institutions, establishments, and individuals have been involved in renaming or attempting to rename such entities in a manner deemed objectionable or likely to provoke controversy and conflict among communities residing in the state.

The State Government of Manipur has expressed grave concern about these activities, particularly given the sensitive and volatile nature of the ongoing law and order crisis. It is apprehensive that such renaming practices could foster mistrust among communities and potentially exacerbate the current situation, further dividing the state's residents.

In light of these considerations, the Governor of Manipur has issued a clear and unequivocal order, stipulating that no one should undertake the act of renaming districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions, or addresses without obtaining prior approval from the State Government.

Furthermore, the order specifies that any individual found in violation of these directives will face prosecution under the relevant laws of the land, as per the prevailing legal framework. To ensure compliance with these orders, all Central and State Government Authorities and Management Authorities of Institutions, Establishments, and Autonomous Bodies are urged to review the names and addresses of their respective offices and establishments. This includes signage, official communications, websites, and all documents related to services provided.

To enforce these directives effectively, all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police in the state have been instructed to take the necessary actions and measures.