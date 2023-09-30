Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, visited the grieving families of two missing students, Hijam Linthoingambi (17) and Phijam Hemanjit (20). The Governor's visit, which took place on September 29 aimed to offer solace to the families and reaffirm the commitment to justice.

These two young lives came into the public eye after their photographs emerged on social media platforms on September 25, sparking concerns about their safety. Governor Anusuiya Uikey visited their residences in Imphal, where she expressed her deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved parents. Moved by the dedication of the mothers, who had been on a fast for several days, the Governor offered them water, standing in solidarity with their pain.

During her visit, Governor Uikey acknowledged the sentiments of the people and reassured the families that a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry is already underway. She emphatically declared that those responsible for this tragic situation would face the full force of the law. Concerns about the alleged use of excessive force by security personnel during recent student protests were also brought to the Governor's attention. In response, she expressed her deep concern for the students who had sustained injuries during these demonstrations.

Speaking to the media, Uikey made a appeal to parents, urging them to advise their children to engage in peaceful forms of protest and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. She stressed that injuries sustained during such agitations could have a lasting impact on the future prospects of students.

In a continuation of her efforts to address the aftermath of the protests, Governor Uikey later visited students who had sustained various degrees of injuries during the recent agitation. Accompanied by their parents at Shija Hospital in Langol, she provided financial assistance to support their recovery. Her visit offered reassurance to these young individuals and their families, promising necessary medical aid for a quick recovery.

In a separate development, Km. Ak. Mirabai Devi, an Ex-Minister, and eight members of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) along with relatives, met with Governor Uikey at Raj Bhavan, Imphal. The delegation handed over a memorandum outlining their concerns regarding the missing students and urged the Governor's intervention in swiftly retrieving the bodies and apprehending the culprits involved. The excessive use of force by security personnel during student protests was also raised, to which Governor Uikey reaffirmed her commitment to expediting the ongoing CBI investigation.