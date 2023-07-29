Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on July 29 visited a relief camp in Churachandpur to extend her support and solidarity to the people affected by the unfortunate events. During her visit, she interacted with the displaced individuals, offering words of comfort and reassurance.

"The government will provide compensation to people who have lost members of their family and suffered loss of property. I will do everything possible for peace and the future of the people of Manipur," assured Governor Uikey, empathizing with the plight of those who have endured hardships due to the prevailing situation.

The relief camp in Churachandpur has become a refuge for many families who have been forced to leave their homes amid the ongoing communal tensions and violence in the region.

Meanwhile, amidst the escalating concerns over the communal tensions and violence that have gripped Manipur, a delegation of 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) from 16 different political parties have undertaken a two-day visit to the state. The delegation is united under the banner of the opposition alliance named INDIA, symbolizing their mission to address the grievances of the people and gain firsthand insights into the ground reality.

The delegation, spearheaded by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, aims to bring the concerns of the people of Manipur to the forefront of parliamentary discussions. Expressing disappointment at the division within the state, Gogoi emphasized the need for unity and harmony in addressing the prevailing challenges.