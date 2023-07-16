In a fresh wave of unrest, violent clashes erupted at the border between Bishnupur and Churachandpur in Manipur on July 16.

The escalating tensions resulted in a gunbattle and the subsequent torching of Tangbuh village.

The clash reportedly occurred near Tinkai Kholen near Bishnupur district.Adding to the ongoing unrest, women protesters on July 15 allegedly burnt down three trucks carrying LPG cylinders owned by a Kuki-Zo tribal in Imphal West's Sekmai village.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) strongly condemned the acts of violence, expressing concerns about the disregard for life and property in the region.