Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened the all-party in New Delhi on the prevailing situation in Manipur.

''Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur,'' tweeted an MHA spokesperson.

Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah has convened an all party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur.@PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma met Shah at 9.00 PM today at his residence over Manipur issues.

On June 16, the Congress had demanded an “all-party meeting” on the violence in Manipur saying that the country needs answers from the government over the conflict which is out of control.