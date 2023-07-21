Two days after the video showing two women being paraded naked by a violent mob in Manipur's Kangpokpi district surfaced, the house of the main accused was burnt down by unidentified miscreants on July 21.

The distressing incident occurred in a village in Kangpokpi district, following ethnic violence that erupted in the northeastern state on May 3. The horrifying footage emerged only on July 19 after the internet ban was lifted in the state.

The video's circulation caused widespread anger across the country, leading the Manipur Police to take suo moto cognizance of the matter. On July 19 night, they registered a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified men believed to be involved in the ghastly act.

In a latest development, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to official sources. However, the investigation remains ongoing police officials said that they are determined to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, acknowledging the severity of the situation, assured the public of a thorough investigation into the incident. He vowed to take strict action, including the possibility of capital punishment, against those responsible for such a heinous crime.

The appalling incident comes amidst escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur. Since May 3, over 150 people have lost their lives, and several others have been injured due to the ongoing violence in the state. The situation escalated during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts, held to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.