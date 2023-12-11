Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including hand grenades, and sophisticated weapons in General Area Village Salam Patong in Thoubal District of Manipur, said Assam Rifles on December 11.

As per Assam rifles, one CMG, four Hand Grenades, four Chinese grenades, one Stun & Tear Grenade each, One 09 mm pistol, one locally made pistol, six shotgun shells, one unexploded heavy calibre ammunition and one launching tube of SLR operation in Thoubal District of Manipur on December 9.

Earlier on December 9, the Manipur police rescued a kidnapped student of DM College of Science in Imphal and arrested eight alleged kidnappers along with arms and ammunition during a search operation at Yumnam Huidrom village, Wangoi police station of Imphal West district, the police said.



Also Read: Manipur: Student abducted from college hostel rescued by police, eight suspects arrested

The student was abducted from New Boy’s Hostel of the DM College in broad daylight on Friday (December 8), afternoon.

Soon after receiving information about the abduction, police swung into action and carried out raids in different places of Imphal West district to trace the student and rescue him, said SP Imphal West, Shivakanta Singh.

Speaking to the media, SP Shivakanta said that Imphal PS received a complaint regarding the kidnapping of one student namely, Laishram Chinglen Singh, 22 years from DM College of Science New Boy’s Hostel on December 8 at around 1.30 pm.