Over the last 24 hours, Manipur has witnessed a tense but controlled atmosphere, marked by sporadic incidents of firing and gatherings of protestors. Security forces have been actively engaged in addressing these challenges.

Joint security forces conducted extensive search operations in the bordering and vulnerable regions of Bishnupur, Kakching, Churachandpur, and Thoubal districts. During these operations, they recovered a significant cache of weapons and ammunition:

In Churachandpur District:

01 MP5

01 Carbine Machine Gun

01 38.8 tear gas gun

01 Country-made improvised mortar

07 munitions

These items were discovered in the general area of Gothal-Phoulijang, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

In Thoubal District:

01 7.62 mm SLR with 05 magazines

03 Mortar Bombs (51 mm HE)

This recovery took place in Ushoipokpi Makha Sangomsang. The discovery of such weaponry further highlights the challenges that security forces are confronting.

On the same day, a police team was fired upon by unidentified armed miscreants from a hillock located between Lokchao bridge and Khudengthabi on the route to Moreh. In response, the police team retaliated and engaged with the miscreants, underscoring the ongoing threats faced by law enforcement.

Security measures are in place to facilitate the movement of vehicles along National Highway-37 and National Highway-2. Strict security measures are being implemented in vulnerable areas, and security convoys are providing assistance in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of essential goods.

In response to the situation, 135 Nakas (checkpoints) have been set up in various districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley. The police have detained 1,362 individuals in connection with violations in different districts across the state.

An appeal has been made to the general public not to fall for rumors and to remain vigilant against false videos. Any dissemination of unfounded videos is urged to be verified through the rumor-free hotline at 9233522822 in the Central Control Room. Furthermore, the public is encouraged to return any looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces immediately.