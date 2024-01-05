The Editor of Hueiyen Lanpao, a prominent vernacular newspaper in Manipur, Dhanabir Maibam, was allegedly picked up by Imphal Police earlier today. The exact reason behind the detention is yet to be officially disclosed, but speculation arises concerning the publication of news by the media outlet.

Dhanabir Maibam, a driving force behind Hueiyen Lanpao, has been an influential figure in the media landscape of Manipur. Known for his fearless approach to journalism, Maibam has been at the forefront of reporting on issues affecting the region, ranging from socio-political matters to cultural events.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.