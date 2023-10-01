In response to the arrests of seven individuals from the Kuki-Zo community, including two minors, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Churachandpur, a joint meeting of various Civil Society Organizations in Churachandpur has resulted in the declaration of an indefinite shutdown, effective from 10 am on October 2, 2023.

The decision was made following intense deliberations among representatives from these organizations who convened to address the situation. The key resolutions passed during the meeting include:

Indefinite Shutdown: The foremost decision made by the joint meeting was to declare an indefinite shutdown in Lamka district as a form of protest against the alleged abductions. This shutdown will come into effect on October 2, 2023, starting at 10 am.

Appeal to Release Abductees: The NIA and CBI have been formally requested to release the seven individuals within a period of 48 hours. In the event of their non-compliance, the Civil Society Organizations have warned of more vigorous protests across all hill districts of Manipur.

Sealing of Boundary Areas: Beginning from the following day, all boundary areas connecting with the Meitei community will be sealed off. This action aims to restrict the movement of individuals in and out of these buffer zones. Furthermore, all government offices will remain closed during this period.

Exemptions from Shutdown: Certain essential services will remain exempt from the shutdown to ensure the well-being of the local population. These services include water supply, press and media, medical facilities, electricity supply, and ITLF (presumably Indigenous Tribal Liberation Front) staff.

The situation in Churachandpur remains tense as residents prepare for the indefinite shutdown in response to the alleged abductions. The Civil Society Organizations are urging authorities to take immediate action and resolve the matter to prevent further escalation of tensions.