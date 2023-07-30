A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has undertaken a two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur to assess the ground situation and extend support to the victims of the three-month ethnic riots in the state. After visiting relief camps in the violence-hit areas, the MPs held a crucial meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan on July 30.

The members of the opposition bloc, INDIA, visited several areas of Manipur on July 29 and interacted with the residents and those affected by the recent turmoil. Their visit to the relief camps was aimed at understanding the plight of the displaced and offering solidarity during these challenging times.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, representing the delegation, emphasized the importance of their visit to the state's Governor. The MPs will compile their observations into a comprehensive memorandum, which they intend to submit to Governor Anusuiya Uikey. This memorandum will reflect the ground reality and the issues faced by the people of Manipur as a result of the recent ethnic riots.

However, in response to the opposition's visit, the ruling BJP has criticized it as mere "photo sessions" and "political tourism." The BJP's stance has raised concerns about the possible polarization of the situation and the need for collective efforts in restoring peace and harmony in Manipur.

The violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.