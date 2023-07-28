In response to the ongoing unrest in Manipur, India has taken a significant step to address the issue of illegal immigration from Myanmar. Government sources have revealed that biometric data will be collected from anyone entering India from Myanmar.

This move aims to identify potential immigrants who will be placed on a "negative biometric list," preventing them from acquiring Indian citizenship in the future. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to complete the fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border, particularly in Manipur-Mizoram regions.

The escalating tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities have brought attention to the issue, leading to calls for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the base year.

The ongoing violence in Manipur is primarily attributed to the Meitei and Kuki communities' conflicts, with each side presenting different narratives regarding illegal immigration. The Meitei community alleges that Kukis have migrated illegally from Myanmar and are occupying forest land in Manipur. This assertion has fueled demands for action against those deemed to be illegal immigrants.

In response, the Manipur government recently reported that over 700 illegal immigrants from Myanmar entered the state in July. Recognizing the sensitivity of the situation and its potential international ramifications, the Chief Minister Biren Singh-led government has vowed to handle the issue with utmost care and attention.

On the other hand, the Kuki community contends that they possess the necessary documents to prove their citizenship, asserting that the claims of illegal immigration are baseless. The situation has become further complicated by a series of eviction drives in forest areas, demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by Meiteis, and protests against the reservation demands.

In an attempt to mitigate the tensions and maintain stability, the government has deployed approximately 35,000 security personnel in the state. These forces aim to create a buffer zone between Meitei-dominated regions in the valley and Kuki-dominated areas in the hills.