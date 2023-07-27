Amidst the escalating demand for a comprehensive discussion on the situation of ethnic violence in Manipur, a team of opposition MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is set to visit the state on July 29 and 30. The move comes as the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, accepts the notice of no-confidence motion against the government, further intensifying the ongoing political scenario.

The opposition leaders, citing the need for answers from the government and the Prime Minister on various issues, including the Manipur situation, decided to pursue the no-confidence motion. Their demand for a detailed discussion on the Manipur violence and a statement from the Prime Minister has been a central point of protest in the Rajya Sabha since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

"A team of INDIA alliance MPs will visit Manipur on July 29, 30," stated an opposition leader, confirming the visit's schedule.

The government has expressed its readiness for a debate on the issue, but the opposition has insisted on a debate under adjournment motion, further intensifying the impasse in both Houses of Parliament. The persistent disruptions have resulted in mounting tension and increasing urgency to address the critical concerns surrounding Manipur's volatile situation.

In a bid to restore peace, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur and announced several measures, but the opposition remains steadfast in their demand for a more comprehensive discussion and tangible solutions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also visited the state in June, highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the need for immediate action. The alliance of twenty-six opposition parties, collectively known as I.N.D.I.A, was formed during a crucial meeting in Bengaluru earlier this month, signaling a united front against the government's handling of various issues.