The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) in a press release on September 7 claimed that "Meitei militants" launched multi-pronged attack on Kuki-Zo areas in the past two days in an effort to divert attention from the leaked audio tapes of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Sharing their version of the sequence of events that unfolded in the last two days, the ITLF in their press release mentioned, "On September 6, gunfight erupted near Muolsang and Laika villages in Kangvai frontline area, Churachandpur around 4.30 am. Security forces dismantle Kuki-Zo bunkers at Muolsang, which was later occupied by the Meiteis. Bombs were fired by Meiteis at Khousabung and Muolngat villages in Kangvai area. An elderly man was killed at Moirang (a Meitei town which is not at the frontline) in front of his house, ostensibly with a knife. Meiteis then circulated a video clip of the victim claiming the man was killed by a bomb. Heavy firing throughout the night"

The press release by ITLF further mentions about events of the following days claiming, "A video shot by cadres of UNLF shows them torturing a Kuki-Zo village voluteer. Another photo of a UNLF cadre posing with the lifeless body of three Kuki-Zo village volunteers also went viral. The incident is from Nungsekpi, Jiribam, were UNLF militants killed four Kuki-Zo village volunteers".

Earlier today, suspected Kuki militants deployed long-range rockets amongst civilians in two locations of Bishnupur district, as said by Manipur Police.

According to a release issued by the department yesterday (September 6) late at night, it has stated that the situation in the State was tense but under control.

Today (06.09.2024), Kuki militants have deployed long-range rockets among the civilian population in 02 (two) locations of Bishnupur District, in one of which one senior citizen civilian, RK Rabei (78) of Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai, expired and 06 (six) other civilians were injured in Moirang Khoiru Leikai, Bishnupur district, it added.

The release said that the police teams and additional security forces have been rushed in to conduct combing operations in the hill ranges adjoining the area. 02 (two) bunkers at Mualsang village and 01 (one) bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur (03 bunkers in total) were destroyed.

Further, Police teams of the Bishnupur District including the SP rushed to the area in where they were fired upon by suspected Kuki militants but the police team retaliated robustly and repelled the attack. A military chopper has been deployed to conduct aerial patrolling.

Senior officers of the Police including IGP and DIGP are at the spot to take immediate countermeasures and supervise the volatile situation. High level security meetings have been conducted to take stock of the law and order.

An FIR has been lodged against Ginza Vualzong, Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), at the Imphal Police Station under multiple sections of the BNS Act. The complaint, registered on September 4, 2024, accuses Vualzong of serious offenses related to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

According to the FIR, Vualzong is alleged to have incited violence and unrest between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The complaint highlights Vualzong's role in disseminating provocative statements and materials, including social media posts allegedly urging violence against the Meitei community. The FIR also includes allegations of Vualzong's involvement in obtaining foreign funding to support the ITLF’s activities.

The complaint cites various illegal acts under Sections 3(5), 3(6), 46, 49, 61, and others, detailing that Vualzong’s actions have allegedly contributed to the escalation of violence that began on May 3, 2023. It also mentions evidence of sophisticated weaponry and drone technology allegedly used by ITLF, funded by foreign sources.

In response to the allegations, Vualzong has denied any wrongdoing. Speaking to India Today NE, he claimed, "There is a conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo. During such times, each side tries its best to inflict harm on the other. I have received two FIRs from the Meiteis, and none of the accusations against me are true. It’s a wartime scenario, and our adversaries are doing their best to undermine me. I am consulting with my lawyer to address this matter legally."