The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a joint body representing the Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur has raised concerns as its official account faces withholding.

The ITLF, established as a platform to advocate for the rights and interests of the Kuki-Zo tribes, has been actively involved in addressing various issues affecting its community. The withholding of its account has left many members and supporters seeking answers.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) was established on June 9, 2022, at the KIC office in Tuibuong by recognized tribes within the district who have coexisted since time immemorial. The forum comprises prominent tribal organizations such as the Paite Tribe Council, Kuki Inpi, Simte Tribe Council, Vaiphei People's Council, Mizo People's Convention, Hmar Inpui, United Zou Organisation, and Gangte Tribe Union.