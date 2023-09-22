In an unfortunate incident, a one-year-old girl from a relief camp located in Churachandpur district died on September 22 at a government hospital.

Baby Chinneineng (1 year) D/o Paotinmang of T.Boljang Tengnoupal District, diagnosed with Pneumonia from Ngoiphai Relief Camp, Churachandpur died on September 22.

The Kuki Khanglai Lompi (KKL), a philanthropic organization took an immediate response to save this young baby and brought her to the district hospital, unfortunately, her life could not be saved.



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As per KKL records, due to the poor medical facilities, around 39 persons including 2 babies (2yrs each) from different Relief Camps had lost their lives since May 3.

It is to be mentioned here that on September 8, T Boljang village was burnt to ashes during the Pallel Attack incident by alleged armed militants in Manipur.