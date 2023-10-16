In response to ongoing unrest in Manipur, the state government has extended the suspension of mobile data internet services until October 21, 2023, according to an official notification released on October 16. This move comes in an attempt to control the situation and prevent further escalation of violence.

Director General of Police, Manipur expressed concern over reports of violent incidents, including confrontations between the public and security forces, mob attempts at elected officials' residences, and civil protests in front of police stations. The government, apprehending that anti-social elements may use social media platforms to transmit images, hate speech, and incendiary video messages, urged restraint from the public.

The extension of the suspension was deemed necessary to prevent potential loss of life, damage to public and private property, and disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony due to the spread of inflammatory materials and false rumors. Such content could be transmitted through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and various electronic devices, including tablets, computers, and mobile phones, as well as through bulk SMS services. These measures aim to maintain peace, communal harmony, and law and order.

This decision, authorized under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, is seen as crucial in ensuring the peaceful co-existence of communities and maintaining public order in the state. The suspension is expected to remain in effect until 07:45 P.M. on October 21, 2023.