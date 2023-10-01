In response to ongoing incidents of public confrontation with security forces, civil protests, and potential threats to public order, the Government of Manipur has taken a proactive step by temporarily suspending mobile internet and data services within the state for five more days till October 6, 2023.The suspension comes amid concerns that social media platforms could be misused to incite violence, spread disinformation, and incite passions among the public.

Director General of Police, Manipur, in a communication, reported a series of incidents involving confrontations between the public and security forces, attempts to mob elected members' residences, and civil protests in front of police stations. These incidents have raised concerns about the potential for further disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony.

To mitigate the risks associated with inflammatory material, false rumors, and hate speech being disseminated through various social media platforms, messaging services, and SMS services, the government has invoked Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

As a result, mobile internet and data services, including VPN services, have been temporarily suspended in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur for a period of five days. This suspension is effective immediately and will remain in force until 07:45 P.M. on October 6, 2023.