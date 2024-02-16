In response to recent incidents of violence and arson reported in Churachandpur District, the Government of Manipur has taken decisive action to maintain public safety and prevent further unrest.

Citing concerns over the potential misuse of social media platforms to escalate tensions, the State Government has ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet and data services, including services through VPN, across the entire revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur District. The suspension will be in effect for a period of five days, commencing immediately from 1:40 A.M. on February 16, 2024.

The decision, made under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, comes amidst fears of widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony. The government aims to prevent the transmission of inflammatory material and false rumors that could exacerbate the current volatile law and order situation.

"This measure is a preventive and precautionary step to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens," stated a spokesperson from the Home Department. "The government is committed to restoring peace and ensuring the safety of all residents in Churachandpur District."

All mobile service providers have been directed to comply with the order, with strict instructions to enforce the suspension effectively. Additionally, the Government of Manipur has communicated the directive to relevant authorities, including the Director General of Police and the Department of Telecommunication, to facilitate immediate implementation.

Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh, Joint Secretary (Home) stated the necessity of the temporary suspension, urging cooperation from all stakeholders in maintaining public order.