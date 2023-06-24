Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the saffron party for allegedly making a wake-up call 52 days after violence hit Manipur state.

In a tweet, the Congress leader wrote, "52 days after Manipur started burning the HM has finally seen it fit to call an all-party meeting on Manipur at 3 pm today. This meeting should actually have been chaired by the PM who has kept silent all this while. It should have been held in Imphal as a demonstration of national anguish. The BJP has failed the people of Manipur miserably."

"Even so the man who brought Manipur back on the path of peace & development as CM for 3 terms between 2002 & 2017 Okram Ibobi Singhji will represent the Congress at HM's meeting. He should be listened to in all seriousness given his vast experience and deep knowledge," the tweet added.

52 days after Manipur started burning the HM has finally seen it fit to call an all-party meeting on Manipur at 3pm today. This meeting should actually have been chaired by the PM who has kept silent all this while. It should have been held in Imphal as a demonstration of… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 24, 2023



Also Read: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions PM Modi's 'Maun' on Manipur violence

Earlier on June 18, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence over Manipur violence and making no appeal for peace in the state.

Taking a dig into PM Modi’s monthly radio programme, Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and stated, “So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur. Still no appeal for peace from him. There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question”.

Earlier, the Congress leader hit out at PM Modi for his silence over the enormous disaster that has engulfed Manipur for the past several weeks.