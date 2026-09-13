Manipur violence: Kuki bodies issue 24 hour ultimatum, threaten indefinite shutdown after Tollen and Longpi killings

Fresh violence in Manipur's Tamenglong and Noney districts, in which at least four Kuki civilians were killed and a minor boy was critically injured in separate attacks, has triggered strong condemnation from community organisations, which have demanded immediate security measures, an impartial probe and action against those responsible.

The L. Tollen Village Authority said armed assailants opened fire on a family at around 4 am, killing Lhingzangai Singsit, a mother of five. Her husband, Seineh Singsit, later succumbed to his bullet injuries at a hospital, while their youngest son, Henminsang, sustained serious injuries.

The village authority alleged that members of NSCN-IM and ZUF(K) were behind the attack and described it as a premeditated assault on unarmed civilians. It alleged that the incident was part of an attempt to terrorise and displace Kuki-Zo villagers from their ancestral areas.

The authority also linked the latest violence to memories of the 1993 ethnic clashes involving the Kuki community and alleged a systematic campaign of ethnic violence in pursuit of a "Greater Nagalim agenda".

It demanded the immediate deployment of Central security forces in Tollen and neighbouring Kuki villages, registration of an FIR and a transparent investigation leading to the arrest of those responsible. It also sought urgent medical evacuation and specialised treatment for the injured father and son.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, separately condemned what it described as coordinated attacks on Kuki villages in Tamenglong district.



Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing also condemned the attack on Tollen and Longpi villages.

According to CoTU, the Tollen attack was followed by another attack at Longpi village later in the evening, in which Thangvel Gangte and Julie Gangte were killed, while another woman was reported missing.

The tribal body called for immediate security deployment in the affected areas and alleged that armed groups, including NSCN-IM and ZUF-K, were involved in the attacks. It also raised concerns over the alleged involvement of groups operating under ceasefire arrangements with the Government of India.

CoTU said attacks on civilians could undermine ceasefire ground rules and adversely affect the ongoing peace process.

The organisation demanded the deployment of Central forces in Tollen, Longpi and other vulnerable Kuki villages, besides medical and humanitarian assistance. It also called for a time-bound and impartial inquiry into the incidents and accountability for those responsible.

CoTU reiterated its demand for a separate administration for the Kuki people, describing it as necessary to ensure the community's security, protection and political future.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Jiri, Tamenglong and Noney (JTN) condemned the two attacks and questioned the security arrangements in the area. The organisation claimed that the firing took place only a few hundred metres from a deployment of Central security forces.

While saying it did not question the capability of the security forces, the organisation sought accountability over how the attacks could take place in close proximity to a security deployment.

Kuki Inpi JTN demanded that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for an impartial investigation and called for permanent deployment of security personnel at Tollen.

The organisation issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government to initiate concrete action. It announced a 24-hour economic blockade and warned of an indefinite total shutdown if its demands were not met.

Kuki Inpi JTN also said it would not accept the mortal remains of the deceased for funeral rites until justice was delivered.

The fresh violence has heightened security concerns among Kuki communities in vulnerable areas of Tamenglong and Noney. Community organisations have warned that failure to ensure the safety of civilians could lead to further escalation of tensions in the region.