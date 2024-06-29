To address escalating ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, leaders from the Kuki Hills administration of Kangpokpi District have petitioned Home Minister Amit Shah for intervention. The request highlighted a critical demand to reorganize and rename police jurisdictions to align with the autonomous status of Kangpokpi, previously known as Sadar Hills.

The issue stems from alleged clandestine extensions of police jurisdictions from Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur Districts into Kangpokpi's tribal Kuki villages. As per the apex body , this move initiated in 2011 by Manipur's Home Department has reportedly caused confusion and anxiety among the Kuki populace, feeling politically marginalized under Meitei-dominated valley districts.

Recent ethnic conflicts since May 3, 2023, have exacerbated these tensions, resulting in the displacement of 41,425 individuals, with 186 fatalities and numerous atrocities reported. The Kuki leadership asserted that these actions by valley district authorities violate Article 371C of the Indian Constitution, which safeguards tribal autonomy.

The petition highlights specific instances where police outposts and stations like Leitanpokpi, Yainganpokpi, Maphou, and Keithelmanbi—initially falling under hill district administration—have been erroneously placed under valley district jurisdictions. The leaders demand immediate rectification, proposing renaming these facilities to reflect their original hill district affiliations.

Accompanying the plea are documented proofs from historical Manipur Gazettes outlining the delineation of hill and valley areas, emphasizing Kangpokpi's autonomy under Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council.

The Kuki leaders also criticized the composition of the recently constituted committee for police jurisdiction rationalization, alleging bias towards Meitei representatives and neglect of senior Kuki officers.