The last remaining residents of the Kuki locality in New Lambulane, Imphal, were forcibly evicted from their homes in the intervening midnight of September 1-2, 2023.

The eviction, carried out by uniformed armed personnel claiming to act under directions from the Home Department, left 24 individuals without the opportunity to even pack their belongings, as they were abruptly herded into waiting Casper bulletproof vehicles.

The residents, including Rev. S Prim Vaiphei of 2nd Street and Hejang Kipgen of 3rd Street, expressed their strong displeasure at what they described as a high-handed and abduction-like forcible evacuation against their will. Many of them were abruptly woken from their sleep and pulled by their arms into the waiting vehicles, with only the clothes on their backs.

The residents, in their statement, expressed regret that a nation as diverse as India appears unwilling to ensure the safety of its citizens, succumbing to the intimidation of chaotic forces that seek to destabilize society and the state.