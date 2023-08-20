In the wake of the recent violent attack on Sipijang village near Thowai Kuki Village, Ukhrul District, Manipur, the Kuki-Zo community finds itself grappling with shock . As they claim that the incident, orchestrated by the Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF), has led to the loss of innocent lives and has raised questions about the involvement of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN(IM)] in supplying weapons to Meitei miscreants.

The World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC), headquartered in Songpi-Lamka, has conveyed its deep dismay over the unexpected alliance of terror groups and their apparent targeting of the Kuki-Zo community. The attack, which took place on August 18, claimed the lives of three villagers – Mr. Jamkhogin Haokip, Mr. Thangkhokai Haokip, and Mr. Hollenson Baite.

What has added to the gravity of the situation is the emerging information about NSCN(IM)'s potential involvement in arming Meitei miscreants. The suspicion of weapons supply by the militant group to these perpetrators has ignited concerns among the Kuki-Zo community.

In a strongly worded statement, the WKZIC questioned the intentions behind the collaboration of Meitei and Tangkhul groups, which seem to be aimed at eradicating the Kuki-Zo community from their ancestral land. The council urged Naga civil society organizations to engage with the MNRF leadership and stress the repercussions of their actions, emphasizing that such attacks will only lead to regret in the future.

The WKZIC expressed its distress at the involvement of the MNRF in the attack and called for a collaborative effort between the United Naga Council (UNC) Manipur and the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) to thwart any attempts to disrupt the harmonious coexistence between communities.

The WKZIC in its statement said "A stitch in time saves nine," urging all stakeholders to unite against any malicious plans aimed at jeopardizing the unity, peace, and age-old brotherhood shared among the Christian and tribal communities in the region.