The people of Lamka in the Churachandpur district are displaying their aspirations through numerous hoardings or billboards throughout the town.

These hoardings serve as a visual representation of the demands put forth by the Kuki-Zo community.

At the core of their demands is the call for a total separation of administration from the State of Manipur.

The demand also highlights their desire for fair equality, a just and peaceful democratic society free from tyranny and characterized by good governance.

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To convey their stance clearly, the hoardings feature powerful slogans such as "JUSTICE PRECEDES PEACE; SEPARATION IS THE SOLUTION."

As per reports, these slogans serve as a reminder of the community's unwavering belief that achieving justice and lasting peace can only be attained through the establishment of a separate administrative entity.

By displaying these messages in prominent public places, the people of Lamka aim to draw attention to their cause and spark conversations about their demands.

These hoardings serve as a visible symbol of their collective aspirations and reflect their determination to pursue a path they believe will lead to a more just and peaceful future for their community.