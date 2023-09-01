Lt. Gen. Pradeep Chandran Nair, Director General of Assam Rifles, highlights the pressing issue of a large number of weapons in Manipur, leading to a weaponized society.

Lt. General PC Nair, Director General of Assam Rifles said "The situation that we are facing in Manipur is unprecedented. We have never faced anything of this kind. Something similar happened in the early 90s when the Nagas and Kukis fought and then within the Kuki groups also there was a fight in the late 90s. Today, the biggest challenge is the large number of weapons that are out within both communities. Related to this, is the minds of both communities. Today, there's so much against each other, it's so corrupted. This needs to be stalled. There is a need for realisation to come for the people that the only way forward is peace..."



Also Read: Manipur violence: 5 killed, 18 injured in last 72 hours amid continuous gunbattle between Kukis and Meiteis

Further PC Nair asserted that the changes in the last decade have been phenomenal in terms of infrastructure, educational institutions, job opportunities, airports and highways.

"Who, 10 years ago would have ever imagined that a Femina Miss India or a Durand Cup or a G20 meet would ever happen? If somebody asked this question, you would say "Are mad to ask such a question" but all this has happened and this is what I want to remind the citizens of Manipur. Let's get back there because as you move forward that is the only way to ensure your socioeconomic progress..." he added.

At least five persons were killed and 18 injured in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts following continuous gunbattle between Kukis and Meiteis over the last 72 hours, officials said on August 31.

An official said the firing was continuing in the foothills of Khoirentak in the Bishnupur district and adjoining Chingphei and Khousabung areas in the Churachandpur district.

The violence started on August 29 when a village volunteer aged around 30 years was killed following heavy firing in the Khoirentak area, an official said.