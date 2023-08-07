Meira Paibis or womenfolk of Manipur staged protest in several places of the state including sit-in rallies on August 7, raising slogans against Assam Rifles for allegedly committing atrocities on innocent people.

Alleging Assam Rifles of using excessive action on the people on the day of protest against now-deferred mass burial incident in Bishnupur district on August 3, the womenfolk strongly denounced the force and demanded to withdraw them from state.

It is reported that many women protestors sustained injuries during the alleged atrocity by the Assam Rifles on the day of protest.

One such protest was held at Khwairamband Bazar in Imphal by the women vendors. They took to street in Khwairamband Bazar and raised various slogans against the Assam Rifles.

A woman protestor, Asem Nirmala while addressing the media questioned the silence of PM Narendra Modi and BJP Manipur president A Sarda when the valley women of Manipur are assaulted by the AR besides using barbwire, chemical weapons, electric shock.

"PM Modi expressed his condemnation on the incident of two women being paraded naked. However he fails to say a single word when many Meitei women were assaulted by Assam Rifles during protest. Why is PM Modi and BJP president A Sharda silent when our women were assaulted," she lamented.

“Assam Rifles attitude towards valley women is very terrible and one sided. They want withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Manipur”, she demanded.

Also read : Manipur violence: Top tribal body to meet Amit Shah on August 8 to discuss burial site for deceased Kukis in state

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