A large number of irate Meira Paibis (womenfolk) from several places of Manipur gathered in front of Raj Bhawan on August 9 demanding to withdraw Assam Rifles from the state of Manipur permanently.

In this regard, the womenfolk also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey highlighting alleged atrocities and unwarranted excessive brutalities committed against them.

Addressing the media after submitting the memorandum to the Manipur Governor, one of the Meira Paibi, Khaidem Jeniffer said that it is unfortunate that central and other para-military forces posted in the affected areas of ongoing unrest starting from May 3 not only remain as silent spectators. But they also seem to be collaborative with armed Kuki militants.

''Despite many people had a complaint about their bias one-sided nature, no visible actions have been enforced against those forces,'' she added.

She further continued and alleged that amid this crucial juncture, a highly politicized move for the mass burial of 35 dead bodies of the Kuki community was planned at the government Sericulture Farm situated at Torbung Bangla under Bishnupur district on August 3 is highly condemnable.

''The place is a historical, mythical, and spiritual site of Meiteis associated with history, literature, and folklore. With the intention to save the place from transforming a contested site on ethnic lines by burying all such dead bodies, Meira Paibis were opposed and protested on that day,'' she added.

However, Assam Rifles deployed there had allegedly committed excessive action and meted out atrocities against Meira Paibis in the process of controlling them. Their ways and means to control protestors are beyond all ethnic like electrifying the barricading barbed wires using an electric baton, assault with gun butts and toxic gases, she pointed out.

She also informed that considering such brutalities, a memorandum is being submitted and some of the demands are sanctity of Torbung Bangla, should be upheld and preserved; the identity of dead bodies should be established before conducting any last rites at an appropriate place, mass burial should not be held at Torbung Bangla; trace, recover identify the missing bodies including dead one of Meiteis to their relatives immediately, withdraw and remove Assam Rifles from entire state of Manipur immediately.

''Punish those Assam Rifles personals under relevant laws who indulged in excessive atrocities towards Meira Paibis, deploy and enforce state forces by imposing uniform laws of the land throughout the state of Manipur especially affected areas of Moreh, Churachandpur, and Kangpoki, etc. abolish and demolish the concept of buffer zones, apply no pay no work policy,'' she said.

Various forms of agitation will be launched if demands are not materializing before August 15, she added.