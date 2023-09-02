Meitei FAMBEI, a representative body of the adult Meitei population, has declared the observance of "Black September" from September 3 to September 21 in response to the ongoing crisis in Manipur. Addressing the media in a press conference held on September 2, Ningthouja Lancha, spokesperson of Meitei FAMBEI, announced the commencement of "Black September."

The observance aims to mark the completion of four months since armed Kuki groups initiated the present conflict, leading to the displacement of innocent Meitei people. The observance begins on September 3 and concludes on September 21, which is traditionally observed as National Repentance Day in Manipur to remember the alleged forceful signing of the merger agreement in 1947.

Lancha emphasized that "Black September" serves as a mark of condemnation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his perceived "oppressive tactics and oppressive silence" in addressing the Manipur crisis. They also strongly opposed the techniques employed by central and paramilitary forces.

"Manipur is currently facing a constitutional crisis. The people of the state lack constitutional safeguards. To express their condemnation, 'Black September' will be observed," announced Lancha. During this period, various forms of movements and activities will take place across Manipur.

As part of the observance ceremony, black flags will be hoisted throughout Manipur, and floral tributes will be paid to Meitei martyrs who lost their lives during the ongoing conflict. Consultative meetings will be held in different locations until September 21, with the goal of uniting various communities under one platform.

Lancha urged the people of the state to extend their support and cooperation during the observance ceremony, which commences from September 3.